The murderous terrorist organization Hamas issued a statement Wednesday amid reports of progress in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

According to the statement, Hamas leadership is continuing its efforts with what it called a responsible approach, seeking a comprehensive agreement that would end what it described as the "aggression" against the Palestinian Arab people, allow the free and safe entry of humanitarian aid, and ease the suffering of Gaza’s population.

“As part of its commitment to the success of the current efforts, the Hamas movement has demonstrated the necessary flexibility and agreed to the release of ten hostages,” the statement read.

Hamas added that key issues remain unresolved, including the entry of humanitarian aid, a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, and securing binding guarantees for a permanent ceasefire.

Despite what it referred to as Israel’s “stubborn” stance, Hamas emphasized that it continues to participate in talks with mediators in a serious and constructive manner, with the aim of overcoming all remaining obstacles.