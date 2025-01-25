IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari on Saturday warned that the Hamas terror group had violated the ceasefire-prisoner swap agreement, which clearly stated that civilian hostages would be returned to Israel before IDF soldiers.

"We will demand that Arbel Yehud return, and we are committed to bringing Agam Berger home," he emphasized.

Agam Berger is the fifth and only remaining IDF lookout kidnapped from the Nir Oz military base during the October 7 massacre and held hostage in Gaza. The other four - Liri, Naama, Daniella, and Karina - were released Saturday.

Arbel Yehud and Shiri Bibas are the last remaining civilian women held hostage in Gaza. Shiri and her two sons, Kfir (2) and Ariel (5) were among those who were supposed to be released in November 2023, in violation of a deal which demanded the release of all children held hostage in Gaza, and that the children not be separated from their mothers. Shiri's husband, Yarden, is also expected to be released in the current deal, due to his injuries.

Regarding the Bibas family, Hagari said that Israel is greatly concerned about their fate. "Israel expects to receive certainty on this matter," he added.

Regarding the release of Liri, Naama, Daniella, and Karina, he added, "Daniella, Liri, Karina, and Naama are in good hands. They arrived at the reception area in Re'im, to meet their parents. We are prepared to provide them with appropriate initial treatment, and from there they will continue to the hospital."

"These are very emotional moments," he said. "At the same time, we are all obligated to act responsibly. These are difficult days. Rely only on official reports, and do not spread rumors on social media."

"Hamas falsely represented how it treated the hostages, when in reality it brutally held innocent hostage for 477 days. During the past few hours, Hamas has proven its cruelty again, by organizing a cynical ceremony. This is a murderous terror organization, and it is important that the world remember this."