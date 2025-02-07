Yarden Bibas, who was freed from Hamas captivity last Saturday and whose wife and two young boys remain in captivity, on Friday evening released his first public statement since being freed.

"On October 7, 2023, I was kidnapped from the state of Israel. On February 1, 2025, I returned to a different country,” said Bibas.

“I knew that in moments of disaster, the people of Israel unite. But I didn't know to what extent. I want to thank the entire nation, everyone who supported me and my family. I want to thank you for the strength you gave to my family and friends. They told me everything you did for me and my family, and the word 'thanks' is not big enough to express my appreciation for you.”

“To the soldiers of the IDF, in one sentence - you are heroes, each and every one of you. In one word - thank you.”

“Unfortunately, my family has not yet returned to me. They are still there. My light is still there, and as long as they are there, everything here is dark. Thanks to you, you brought me back; help me bring the light back into my life,” said Bibas.

“There are still 79 hostages, including one of my best friends. They have families, partners, children, and friends waiting for them at home. Let's continue to do everything possible so that everyone returns home. Please, don't stop and continue the fight to bring them all back.”

“One last request to the people of Israel: I have seen the unity of our amazing nation. Please, let's not wait for the next disaster to be united. Unity is our strength.”

Turning directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bibas said, “I now turn to you with my own words, that no one has dictated for me: Bring my family back. Bring my friends back. Bring everyone home."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)