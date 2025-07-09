Hamas captivity survivors Sasha Troufanov and Sapir Cohen on Wednesday announced their engagement, marking a deeply emotional milestone in their journey since being abducted by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

Cohen was released from Gaza after 55 days in captivity, as part of a November 2023 deal with the Hamas terror group. Her partner, Sasha Troufanov, was freed in a later deal after spending 498 days in Hamas captivity.

Following Troufanov's release, Cohen shared the emotional toll of their separation.

“He didn’t believe he would come out alive,” she said. “Sasha told me he prayed constantly that I would find another man who would love me. He didn’t want me to wait for a man who would never return.”

Now reunited, Cohen expressed her joy and relief: “I’ve fulfilled my dream — to come back from captivity and embrace Sasha once again.”