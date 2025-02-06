White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday issued clarifications about US President Donald Trump’s plan for the US take control of the Gaza Strip and have Gazans relocate to neighboring countries.

Speaking at her daily briefing, Leavitt clarified that Trump’s plan primarily involved regional allies, such as Egypt and Jordan, temporarily housing Gaza’s 2.1 million residents while reconstruction efforts take place.

“I can confirm that the President is committed to rebuilding Gaza and to temporarily relocating those who are there, because ... it is a demolition site. There is no running water. There is no electricity. The President wants these individuals to live in peace. He is committed to doing that with this very bold new plan, and we will continue to keep you apprised of updates as we receive them,” she stated, as quoted by The Independent.

Leavitt’s assurance that any relocation would be temporary marked a contrast to Trump’s remarks just a day earlier. During a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had declared that the goal of his plan was to “permanently resettle” Gazans in neighboring countries.

Leavitt, in her remarks on Wednesday, also clarified there were no plans to send American troops into Gaza or to have US taxpayers fund its reconstruction.

She said Trump’s proposal was proof of his dedication to “eliminating Hamas and securing a lasting peace for the entire region,” calling it a “historic proposal” that “underscores” his commitment.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. President Trump is an outside-of-the-box thinker and a visionary leader who solves problems that many others, especially in this city, claim are unsolvable,” she said.

Leavitt also told reporters that the administration had been developing the plan for some time but had only been introduced to the public the previous night when Trump announced it in his remarks. She emphasized that his team remains “engaged” in working toward making it a reality.

Trump's plan has been widely praised in Israel and condemned by many Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, two countries that Trump has insisted should be accepting Gazans.