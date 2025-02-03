The Bibas family on Monday night delivered their first media statement at Sheba Medical Center.

"Yarden's journey to recovery has only begun, and it's clear it won't be complete until his family - Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir - are home," the family said.

Ofri Bibas Levy, sister of released hostage Yarden Bibas, related: "We endured 484 days of anxiety, fear, and uncertainty, and now Yarden is home. He's here, and we've rediscovered what we already knew - how strong and amazing he is. We learned how he survived hell while maintaining his sensitivity and characteristic humor. Our Yarden is finally home. We were overwhelmed with emotion to embrace him and know he's safe. We look at him, hug him, and can hardly believe he's here. He's adjusting and learning about everything that happened. There's a lot of information to process, some of it difficult to deal with. We're taking it day by day, at his pace, supporting him along the way."

"Yarden reports that he was moved between many locations during his captivity. He was held in harsh conditions - for long periods, food was scarce and hygiene conditions were poor. He lost significant weight, lost considerable muscle mass, and had almost no exposure to sunlight. Yarden is also discovering that he's no longer anonymous, how much he and his family are loved. This moves him but is also challenging to process. He's learning about the campaign for their return and expresses his sincere appreciation to everyone. In his modest nature, he requests privacy, and we ask that this be respected."

She continued, "Yarden's journey to recovery has only begun, and it's clear it won't be complete until his family - Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir - are home. Everything feels very fragile. My brother is back, but my sister-in-law and nephews are not. Yarden asks about them, and I have no answers for him. I demand that the Prime Minister and negotiating team provide him and us with answers - he deserves them after everything he's survived. Yarden is here, but we're still very incomplete. Our journey too won't be complete until we have certainty about Shiri and the children's fate, and until the other 79 hostages are home."

"I'm sorry, Yarden, that it took so long. I'm sorry that you're here while Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir are still not. We won't give up on them. We won't lose hope. Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, we miss you so much and wait for you. Now, together with Yarden.

"I address the Prime Minister and ministers: You made the right decision supporting the agreement. Its costs are heavy, but there never was and never will be a price too high for life, freedom, security, and restoring citizens' trust in the State. The releases that began under this framework have brought us back our breath, comfort, and the joy of mutual responsibility and unity. This is what the beginning of Israel's recovery looks like, and only when everyone is home can we heal as a nation.

"Today, negotiations for phase B are supposed to begin. The challenges are many, but the commitment is singular - to bring everyone back, the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for burial, as quickly as possible. I call on you to advance the continuation of this framework, with a short timeline. Put an end to this nightmare. Don't let it stop.

"I want to thank the heroic soldiers who fought and are fighting, and those who sacrificed their lives to save the hostages, to save us all. I want to thank the families bearing the burden of service and those who lost what's most precious. Our embrace with Yarden is your legacy."

Dana Silberman Sitton, Shiri Bibas' sister, added: "Two days ago, I managed to breathe a little again after 15 months of hell in which I lost my parents, my friends, and my only little sister Shiri was kidnapped with my nephews Ariel and Kfir and her husband Yarden to Gaza. Two days ago I started breathing a little again - Yarden returned to us."

"I am overjoyed to have hugged him, heard his voice, and looked in his eyes again. We have one question - where are Shiri and the children? Three-quarters of our heart is still in captivity. And until they bring them back, we'll remain incomplete.

"I'll use this platform given to me to say: We will no longer accept uncertainty. We demand answers. We demand them back. Shiri and the children were in their home, in their kibbutz, still in their pajamas as the whole country and world saw - and the State failed to protect them. The State has been failing for almost 16 months to bring them home. No more.

"I want to thank with a heavy heart the IDF soldiers who went to battle and fought for us, the families of those who were wounded and sacrificed their lives in the mission to find my family and the other hostages. 23 hostages from Nir Oz are still in captivity, including my sister and the children.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister and government members: Complete the deal in all its phases. Until the last hostage. Don't let extreme voices blow up the deal. This is our commitment as a people to see everyone return. This is what distinguishes us from our enemies."