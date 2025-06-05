Kibbutz Nir Oz on Thursday morning announced that the bodies of two hostages were returned to Israel.

"After more than 600 days of pain and waiting, the bodies of Gadi Haggai and Judih Weinstein Haggai were returned to Israel overnight in a military operation," the kibbutz announced. "The couple, residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, were murdered and abducted by Hamas terrorists in the fields of their kibbutz during the October 7th attack."

"The family was informed of their deaths in December 2023. Gadi and Judy will now be laid to rest in Israel."

Kibbutz Nir Oz added: "The families have requested to state: We are grateful for the closure that we have received and for the return of our loved ones for burial. They left for a walk on that black Saturday morning and did not return."

"At this moving hour we wish to thank the IDF forces and the security forces who were involved in the complex rescue operation and who have been fighting for over a year and a half for us, as well as all those who supported, battled, prayed, and fought for us and for the entire nation of Israel.

"We also wish to thank the US government, the Israeli government, and the FBI for their intensive work and the support we have received.

"At the same time, our hearts will not be whole until all of the 12 hostages from Nir Oz, and all of the remaining 56 hostages from everywhere, have returned home."

"Gadi was a man full of humor who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flutist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life," the Hostages Families Forum said in December 2023.

Judih was an English teacher who specialized in working with children with special needs and attention and concentration problems. She also helped children who suffered from anxiety and depression due to living under the constant threat of rockets from Gaza.

The couple are survived by four children and seven grandchildren.

On the morning of October 7, Judi and Gadi went out for their regular morning walk in the fields and vineyards of the kibbutz. Judi managed to notify friends that they had been shot and that Gadi was critically injured - it was the last contact with them.