Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber on Monday published an announcement with special instructions for prayers for rainfall.

"The people in the fields and what grows from the land are desperate for water," he wrote in the letter, which was sent out to various communities.

In the unusual document, Rabbi Ber details specific instructions for the different communities: Those of Sephardic descent are requested to recite the prayer, "E-l hai, open the stores of the Heavens," while opening the Holy Ark on Mondays, Thursdays, and Shabbat (Saturday). Those of Ashkenazic descent were given instructions to add a special prayer in the "Shema Koleinu" blessing.

"This situation requires a special prayer," the Chief Rabbinate explained. "We see the distress of the farmers and the concerning data regarding the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level."

In addition to the prayers for rain, Rabbi Ber requested that Israel continue reciting the prayers for the welfare of IDF soldiers, healing the wounded, and returning those captive and missing.