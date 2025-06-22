US airstrike devastated Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, satellite images reveal

Newly released satellite images, published Sunday afternoon, reveal the extent of the American airstrike on Iran’s underground nuclear facility in Fordow.

The images show multiple impact points deep within the site, the result of precise overnight bombing carried out by the US Air Force. Among the damage are several deep craters and apparent breaches into the facility's subterranean infrastructure.

Alongside reports of the strike, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that all enriched uranium stored at the Fordow site had been transferred out in advance. According to the source, the relocation was carried out prior to the strike to minimize strategic damage.

Additional satellite images captured two days before the strike show a large convoy of vehicles moving near the Fordow nuclear site. Western officials believe the footage may document the uranium transfer to an alternative location.

The strike on Fordow is considered one of the most significant actions taken to date against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, given the facility’s heavily fortified and deep-underground location.

The United States carried out a direct strike overnight on the Fordow nuclear plant—one of the central sites in Iran’s nuclear program. The underground facility is heavily protected and used for high-level uranium enrichment.

The US operation employed B‑2 bombers equipped with bunker-busting munitions designed to penetrate facilities buried dozens of meters below ground.

President Donald Trump approved the strike, declaring, “Fordow is no more,” and emphasized that this act sends a clear message to Iran and the international community.