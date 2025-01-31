80-year-old Gadi Mozes, who was freed on Thursday after 482 days in captivity in Gaza, on Friday evening had Shabbat dinner for the first time with his family.

The family gathered at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Gadi was taken after being freed from captivity.

In a video released by the family, Gadi is seen drinking from a glass of wine after the Kiddush, with the entire Mozes family sitting next to him saying, "May all the hostages come home soon. Amen."

On Thursday, as he was reunited with his family, Mozes vowed , "I will do everything in my power to rebuild Nir Oz."

