After 482 days in Hamas captivity, IDF soldier Agam Berger was released Thursday morning.

Civilians Arbel Yehud (29) and Gadi Mozes (80), as well as five Thai citizens, are expected to be released later on Thursday.

The IDF and ISA confirmed: "According to the information received from the Red Cross, one female hostage was passed to its hands and they are making their way to the IDF and ISA force in Gaza."