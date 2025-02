Gadi Mozes was reunited with his children after he was released today (Thursday) after 482 days as a hostage to Hamas in Gaza.

Gadi, 80, vowed, "I will do everything in my power to rebuild Nir Oz."

Earlier, Agam Berger, who was freed from Hamas captivity today, embraced her family for the first time in 15 months at Beilinson Hospital.

She also met her four field observer colleagues who were awaiting her arrival at the hospital by helicopter.

