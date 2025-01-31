Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, thanked US President Donald Trump for signing an Executive Order seeking to combat antisemitism on campuses and colleges.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your swift and unequivocal action to combat antisemitism,” Leiter wrote in a post on X.

“By reaffirming EO 13899, which introduced the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism, you are protecting Jewish and Israeli students from harassment and abuse while ensuring that support for Hamas’ October 7th atrocities is no longer tolerated.”

“No more double standard on Israel, no more obfuscation: anti-Israel = antisemitism,” stated Leiter.

Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to combat antisemitism, with a focus on combatting the significant surge of antisemitism on US campuses since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Under the Executive Order, every federal executive department and agency leader will review and report to the White House within 60 days on all criminal and civil authorities and actions available for fighting antisemitism.

The Order also calls for Immediate action to be taken by the Department of Justice to protect law and order, quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in anti-American colleges and universities.

It further demands the removal of resident aliens who violate US laws. The White House noted, in a fact sheet on the Order, “Immediately after the jihadist terrorist attacks against the people of Israel on October 7, 2023, pro-Hamas aliens and left-wing radicals began a campaign of intimidation, vandalism, and violence on the campuses and streets of America.”

“Celebrating Hamas' mass rape, kidnapping, and murder, they physically blocked Jewish Americans from attending college classes, obstructed synagogues and assaulted worshippers, and vandalized American monuments and statues,” it added.