IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a statement to the media this evening (Thursday) on the return of former hostages Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger, Gazi Mozes, and five Thai citizens who were returned after 482 days in captivity today.

"Today, we returned eight more hostages—Arbel Yehud, Gadi Mozes, Agam Berger, and five Thai nationals who were abducted on October 7. Arbel Yehoud was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with her partner, Ariel Cunio, who is still held captive by Hamas. Her brother, Dolev, was murdered that same day. Gadi Mozes, who is 80 years old, was abducted from Nir Oz along with five members of his family. Many members of the Nir Oz community were murdered, and seventy-four were taken hostage—including women, men, and children. We have a commitment to bringing them all back—returning the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for burial," Hagari stated

"This morning, Agam Berger, an IDF soldier, was returned—the last abducted soldier from the Nahal Oz base. With this, all of the field observer soldiers abducted on the morning of October 7 have now returned. We are glad you are home. Agam and her fellow soldiers acted bravely and courageously that morning, standing against a brutal enemy storming toward them. They remained dedicated to their mission until the very last moments. We embrace the bereaved families who lost loved ones in the battle at the Nahal Oz base and continue to support them. It is our duty to thoroughly investigate what happened and present our findings transparently and as soon as possible—first to the families and then to the public," he said.

Addressing the mobs who surrounded the hostages during their release, he said, "We remain fully committed to bringing back the 82 hostages who are still being held in Gaza. The distressing images from Gaza today put Arbel and Gadi’s lives at risk. Hamas is responsible for this—and as we have made clear, we will not accept such danger to the hostages! We are fully committed to the ceasefire agreement as determined by the political echelon, and we will ensure its full implementation. We will not allow Hamas to violate the agreement. We are preparing for the return of additional hostages this coming Saturday."

"In Judea and Samaria, we eliminated ten terrorists yesterday in an airstrike. We are fighting terrorism. Today, during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Jenin Camp, an IDF soldier, Staff Sergeant Liam Hazi from the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion, fell in battle. Another soldier was seriously wounded, and several others sustained mild to moderate injuries. We extend our condolences to his family and stand by them during these difficult times. We continue to act decisively against terrorism wherever it may be, including in Judea and Samaria. Tonight as well, we remember those who fell in the battles of October 7 and the heavy price paid by IDF soldiers and commanders—both in regular service and reserves—throughout the war," he said.