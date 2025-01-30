The IDF on Thursday morning confirmed that the terrorist who was documented kidnapping IDF lookout Naama Levi during the October 7 massacre was eliminated in a Gaza City airstrike four months ago.

A total of 15 young women were murdered at the Nahal Oz base, and seven others were abducted to Gaza still alive. Ori Megidish , who was rescued by IDF forces after just 23 days in captivity, was among those kidnapped; Noa Marciano was among those who was murdered in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF and she was given a burial in Israel.

Levi was released on Saturday together with three other IDF lookouts who were also kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag. A fifth lookout, Agam Berger, was released Thursday morning.

Following her release, Levi recalled, "In the first 50 days after October 7, I was alone for most of the time. Afterwards I was with my friends, who gave me strength and hope. We supported each other until the day we were released, and afterwards as well."

She also expressed hope for the release of the other hostages, especially Agam Berger, saying, "We are waiting for Agami, and the rest of the hostages, so that we can complete our healing process."