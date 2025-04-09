In a heated session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), MK Dan Illouz introduced a resolution calling on the international community to open its gates to refugees from the Gaza Strip. Illouz's remarks mark the first time the voluntary immigration plan for Gazans has been presented on a global diplomatic platform.

“Enough with the hypocrisy,” Illouz charged. “You welcomed Syrians, Ukrainians, and Afghans – there’s no excuse to deny entry to Gazans. Your silence is not a policy – it’s political cynicism.”

In his remarks, Illouz directly challenged the narrative that blames Israel for the suffering in Gaza, instead laying much of the blame on the international community's refusal to allow Gazans to flee to other countries. “You are trapping the people of Gaza in a war zone – and then blaming Israel for their suffering. This hypocrisy must end.”

He strongly criticized the countries that outright rejected US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate residents of Gaza so that the enclave can be rebuilt and which have refused to accept any refugees. “This refusal only highlights their hypocrisy. The same nations that lecture Israel on morality are unwilling to offer even minimal assistance to Gazans. They don’t want to help – they want the flames to keep burning, as long as Israel can be blamed.”

He made clear that the proposal does not aim to force any action on the residents of Gaza, but rather to hold a mirror to the world. “Those who opened their doors to Syrian refugees must explain why they slam them shut to Gazans. The truth is simple: they want to preserve Palestinian suffering as a political weapon. And we will expose that hypocrisy on every stage.”

He concluded with a powerful call to his fellow parliamentarians from around the world: “Pass this resolution – and prove you truly care. Reject it – and expose yourselves. The world is watching.”

The current IPU conference is being held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, with 193 participating countries – including Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and many other Arab states.