IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, accompanied by his wife Orna, visited the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center today (Wednesday) together with the center’s director, Dr. Chagai Amir, and met with IDF wounded who were injured in combat across various sectors.

The Chief of the General Staff and his wife toured the various departments, spoke with the wounded and their families, listened to their stories, and extended their blessings ahead of the Passover holiday.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his deep appreciation to the medical teams and Casualties Directorate personnel for their vital work.

“I came here to see you before Passover. I came to give you strength—but I’m the one who’s moved by what I’ve seen. There is extraordinary strength here. Here we have all of Israel — from Kfar Tapuach, from New York, from Keshet, from Hod HaSharon, and various other communities and cities. We have religious, secular, and ultra-Orthodox, and we have reservists and active-duty soldiers. You made sacrifices and were willing to give everything, and you were wounded. I believe that is heroism. I want to express my deep appreciation and thanks— first and foremost to you and to the medical teams," Zamir told the wounded soldiers.

He added: "There are fifty-nine hostages, and we are doing everything we can to bring them back to their homes and families. Everything you have done has contributed to this mission. We have brought many of them back, both those who fell and those who survived. Still, our mission is to bring everyone home, and that is what we are doing. We have lost many troops, many soldiers, and we owe them a profound moral debt. We are committed to their memory, and we will continue to stand by you and your families, supporting you in every way possible."

The Chief of Staff concluded: "I'm leaving here optimistic seeing you, but I'll tell you – this is a battle after the battle. After the battles you've fought, now you are fighting another one: the battle of rehabilitation.”