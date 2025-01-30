The Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday morning published footage of hostages Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes, in the moments leading up to their release from captivity.

A third hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, is also expected to be released on Thursday. Agam, who served in the Nahal Oz military post, was kidnapped to Gaza alongside several other IDF lookouts. Four of them - Naama, Daniella, Karina, and Liri - were released on Saturday, leaving just Agam in Hamas captivity.

In addition to the three Israelis to be released Thursday, five Thai citizens are also expected to be released. No terrorists will be released in exchange for the Thai.

According to reports, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes will be released from the Khan Yunis area, while Agam Berger will be released from Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. The five Thai citizens will be released from Falastin Square in Gaza City.