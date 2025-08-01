Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich delivered a speech Thursday evening at the Vision Conference, organized by the Yesha Council and the Tkuma movement, where he outlined his firm stance on the future of Judea and Samaria, Israel’s Gaza policy, and international challenges.

Smotrich warned that Israel stands at a critical juncture. "Either we continue until victory, or we succumb to fatigue and external pressures," he declared, addressing the Prime Minister directly: "History will not forgive you if you hesitate at the moment of truth. You have been given a mobilized nation - do not disappoint it."

The minister leveled sharp criticism at the international community and the opposition. "Left-wing protests and the media campaign have strengthened Hamas and harmed the chances of a hostage release deal. This is over - there will be no more negotiations for a partial deal."

He urged the IDF to launch a full-scale operation in Gaza: "Kill all the terrorists, destroy all terror infrastructure above and below ground, and establish military governance in the Strip."

Smotrich further called for an end to strategic ambiguity and demanded decisive leadership: "Decide if you are Saul or David. Saul left the stage. David, King of Israel, lives and endures."

Concluding his address, Smotrich reiterated his primary goal—applying full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. "After two and a half years of de facto sovereignty, it is time for de jure sovereignty. By September, there will be no Palestinian entity left for anyone to recognize. There will be no Palestinian state - because there will be nothing to recognize."

He emphasized that only a unilateral and resolute move will effectively counter external political threats.

