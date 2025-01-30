Hours before his expected release from captivity, the family of hostage Gadi Mozes, 80, has approved for publication a video received from the Islamic Jihad terror group in December 2023.

At the time, Islamic Jihad published the footage alongside footage of hostage Elad Katzir, who was killed in captivity.

Last year, the Mozes family commented that in the video, expressing concern for his welfare and adding that "you can see that he is tired and exhausted."

Alongside Gadi Mozes, two young women are expected to be released Thursday: civilian Arbel Yehud, 29; and IDF soldier Agam Berger, 20, whose friends were freed on Saturday.

In addition, Hamas is holding another ten elderly hostages in Gaza. Two-year-old Kfir Bibas, five-year-old Ariel Bibas, and their parents Shiri and Yarden are also being held hostage in Gaza.

Under the ceasefire agreement, living hostages are supposed to be released before the bodies of hostages who are dead.