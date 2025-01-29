The Prime Minister's Office announced this afternoon (Wednesday) that Israel has received the list of the three hostages who are to be released from Hamas captivity tomorrow. A political source said that the list is acceptable to the Israeli side.

"Israel has received the list of hostages who are due to be released from Hamas captivity tomorrow," the PMO stated. "Detailed comments will be provided after the families have been updated."

According to estimates, those who will be included in the list are observer Agam Berger, whose comrades were released from captivity last Saturday after 477 days in captivity, Arbel Yehud, a civilian whose release Israel demanded in the previous round of releases, and Keith Siegel, who holds American citizenship. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

On Monday, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization released a video and a sign of life from Arbel Yehud. At the beginning of the video, she noted the date as Saturday. She addressed her family and said: "I am fine, I miss you endlessly and hope to return to you soon."

Hamas is holding ten elderly hostages in Gaza in addition to Keith Siegal. Two-year-old Kfir Bibas, five-year-old Ariel Bibas, and their parents Shiri and Yarden are also being held hostage in Gaza.

Under the ceasefire agreement, living hostages are supposed to be released before the bodies of hostages who have died.