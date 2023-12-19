The Islamic Jihad continues using psychological terror, similar to the methods of Hamas, and on Tuesday evening released a video showing two Israeli hostages who are in good condition.

The hostages who appear in the video are Elad Katzir and Gadi Mozes who were kidnapped on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz. In the video, the two appeal for action to be taken to secure their release.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, as has done in the past, chose not to publish the propaganda videos of the terrorist organizations.

On Monday, Hamas published a video of three hostages in an attempt to pressure Israel. The video is the first sign of life from Amiram Cooper, Chaim Peri and Yoram Metzger since October 7, when they were kidnapped during Hamas' attack on southern Israel.

"We are a generation that built the country, we participated in building the army, and I don't understand why we are here. We don't need to be victims of the bombings of the Israel Air Force," the three are heard saying to the camera, in what was obviously dictated to them by Hamas.

Hamas played in the background a Hebrew song with the lyrics “do not cast me away in my old age.”