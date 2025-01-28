The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that in recent days, units of the Commando Brigade have been operating as part of the counterterrorism operation in Jenin, within the Menashe Brigade region.

During the activity, soldiers of the Commando Brigade eliminated terrorists and carried out special operations to apprehend dozens of terrorists. The soldiers located and dismantled explosives and numerous weapons.

IDF troops located and dismantled a weapons manufacturing workshop and two weapon storage facilities containing ammunition and combat equipment.