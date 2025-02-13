The IDFCentral Command is reportedly considering establishing permanent outposts in the Jenin "refugee" camp, where a new dedicated battalion will operate, which would be called the "Jenin Battalion."

I24NEWS reported that the soldiers in the new battalion will be stationed in the camp so that they can be quickly deployed for military operations.

If the proposal is approved, the outposts will be established within the camp itself or in the streets adjacent to it. The first phase is expected to last several months, during which the effectiveness of the permanent deployment in the area will be examined.

It was also reported that the IDF is considering expanding the move and examining the establishment of permanent outposts in additional camps in northern Samaria.

According to military sources, as the current operation in Jenin draws to a close, commanders in the field see the establishment of the outposts as an operational solution that can improve security control in the area over time after numerous counterterrorism operations in Jenin over the years.

Since the start of Operation Wall of Iron, over 210 wanted suspects have been arrested, and over 60 terrorists have been eliminated. The IDF and ISA destroyed around 30 terror infrastructure, including buildings which used for terror operatives.

In addition, 85 weapons were confiscated, and 14 aerial strikes were conducted.