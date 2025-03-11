As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, IDF and Israeli security forces operated in the areas of Qabatiya and Jenin.

Israel Police “Yamam” forces encountered several armed terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside a structure in Jenin. During the exchange of fire, they eliminated two of the terrorists and struck an additional operative.

Ten additional terrorists were apprehended by the forces, including Liwaa Jaaz, a senior operative in the terror network in the area of Jenin. A terrorist who opened fire toward IDF soldiers operating in Jenin was eliminated by the troops.

The security forces also located and destroyed two vehicles loaded with weapons intended for use in terror attacks.

The apprehended terrorists and the confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported