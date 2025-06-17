Overnight Tuesday, following Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, IDF and Israel Border Police forces apprehended five terrorists in the Jenin area, Far'a and Tamun.

According to a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police statement, in Tamun, a terrorist who was planning to carry out a terror attack was apprehended, along with an additional terrorist active in the terror network.

In Far'a, Border Police forces covertly entered a building and apprehended an additional terrorist from the terrorist network in the area who was involved in financing terror and weapons.

In addition, following Shin Bet intelligence, the security forces operated in the area of Jenin and apprehended two terrorists who were involved in manufacturing explosives for attacks against security forces in the area.

“Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria in order to maintain the security of Israeli civilians,” the statement said.