Iran continues to boast of its military achievements, with an Iranian military leader announcing on Sunday that the country has equipped its drones with domestically-produced missiles incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Xinhua reported, citing state news agency IRNA.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), shared the information during a press conference in Bushehr Province.

The announcement followed a two-day large-scale naval drill conducted by IRGC forces in Iran's southern waters, according to Xinhua.

Tangsiri detailed that two Iranian combat drones, the Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5, have been armed with the "Qaem and Almas" missiles, both developed domestically and enhanced with AI technology.

He also revealed that the IRGC Navy, in collaboration with Iran's Defense Ministry, is working on AI-powered cruise missiles. These advanced missiles are designed with an operational range exceeding 1,000 kilometers and can strike targets at varying altitudes, he claimed.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

The Islamic Republic has upped the frequency of these claims in recent weeks, coinciding with its recent military drills .

Earlier this month, the IRGC unveiled a new underground missile base, which was described as a "missile city" that is home to advanced Iranian missiles, including the "Emad, Qadr, and Qiam," all of which are liquid-fueled.

Days later, the Iranian military introduced a sophisticated reconnaissance ship , named Zagros, claiming it is outfitted with "electronic sensors," interceptors, and additional cyber and intelligence capabilities.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."