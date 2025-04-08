The US is raising tariffs on China by another 50% to 104%, the White House announced today (Tuesday). The new tariffs are set to take effect at midnight tonight Eastern Standard Time.

The move follows the expiration of US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to the Chinese government to withdraw the 34% tariffs they imposed on the US in retaliation for the previous tariffs the Trump Administration imposed.

Last week, Trump introduced new tariffs on imports, imposing a minimum 10% duty on nearly all goods entering the United States. Additionally, certain countries with significant trade deficits with the US are facing even steeper tariffs.

Under the new framework, all imports—excluding those from Mexico and Canada that comply with the USMCA agreement—will be subject to the 10% baseline tariff starting this Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET. Non-compliant goods from USMCA member nations will continue to face a 25% tariff.

Furthermore, approximately 60 nations identified by the administration as having the most disproportionate trade practices will see tariffs equal to half the rates they impose on US products. These reciprocal measures are set to take effect on April 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

According to last week's announcement, imports from the European Union will be hit with 20% tariffs, China - 34%, India - 26%, while imports from Israel will have a 17% tariff.