Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday evening sharply criticized the Supreme Court ruling which stated that Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar will remain in his position until a final decision is made, and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to collaborate with Bar.

"As far as I’m concerned, starting from the 10th of the month, Ronen Bar will be the Shin Bet chief in title and paycheck only, by virtue of the Supreme Court’s interim order. That’s it, and nothing more," Smotrich wrote.

He added a call to the Prime Minister, "The Supreme Court allows itself to harm the security of the country, and it is our responsibility to prevent this. I call on the Prime Minister not to summon [Bar] to discussions, not to work with him, and not to enter into any negotiations with the Attorney General to find an 'agreed upon compromise outline.' We bear the responsibility for the continued functioning of Israel’s security, and the judges’ arrogance must not tie our hands during wartime."

These statements were made in response to the interim order issued by the Supreme Court, stating that the Shin Bet chief would remain in his role until a final decision is reached. The Court clarified that no replacement or acting chief should be announced and that the government must allow Bar to participate in relevant consultations.

The judges’ ruling stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ronen Bar would submit mutual affidavits, and that the government and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara could reach an agreement by April 20.

The Prime Minister’s Office also responded to the ruling and said, "The panel of judges repeatedly emphasized during the hearing that there is no dispute over the government’s authority to remove the Shin Bet chief from his position. Therefore, it is puzzling that the Supreme Court decided to delay the end of the Shin Bet chief’s tenure by ten days. Most of the judges’ remarks focused on procedure, including the claim that the government should have allowed the outgoing Shin Bet chief a hearing before the Grunis Committee, as argued by the Attorney General. Yet just nine months ago, when the National Security Minister sought to remove the Police Commissioner before the end of his term, the Attorney General did not raise the need to bring him before the Grunis Committee."

The statement further said, "The Attorney General’s goal is to prevent Ronen Bar’s dismissal by any means for as long as possible, using the excuse of an ongoing investigation. It is unthinkable that the Israeli government would be prevented from removing a failing Shin Bet chief from his position simply because an investigation—unrelated to any government ministers—has been opened. On the contrary, such an outcome would allow any failing Shin Bet chief who wishes to remain in office to initiate an investigation against anyone connected to a minister’s office, thereby preventing their dismissal. The Prime Minister will continue interviewing candidates for the Shin Bet chief position."

Other government ministers also criticized the decision. Minister Shlomo Karhi wrote, "No! The government must obey the law! Our duty of loyalty is to the State of Israel and its laws(!), not to an illegal order lacking authority. This is our obligation: to protect democracy and the state’s security. These are the checks and balances sometimes required to counterbalance the judicial branch. If not in a case like this, which harms state security, then what is the red line? The right of return for Palestinians? The abolition of the Jewish state and its transformation into a state for all its citizens? What is democratic about the absolute rule of Yitzhak Amit?"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir joined the criticism, stating, "The ongoing erosion of the powers of a democratically elected government by an unelected body, lacking checks and balances, which assumes authorities in complete contradiction to the law, should concern anyone who cares about democracy. There is no choice but to return to judicial reform soon."