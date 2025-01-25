Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev were held together in Hamas captivity, alongside Agam Berger, who remains in captivity.

According to Kan News, all four of the lookouts who returned home on Saturday were held together with Agam Berger, who is expected to be released next Saturday. In recent days, the four were separated from Agam - in a parting that was very difficult for all five of them.

The four returned hostages also recounted that in the early days of their captivity, an elderly hostage looked out for them, ensuring they had food and were able to shower. They were able to say that he was killed in captivity. Over the course of their captivity, the young women were held both in civilian apartments and in Hamas tunnels, in less-than-hygienic conditions. Hamas terrorists moved them from one place to another, even within Gaza City, while disguising them as Arab women.

During their time in captivity, they appeared on the media, mostly to Al Jazeera. In addition, they knew about the November 2023 prisoner swap deal, and one of them heard her family wishing her "mazal tov" over the radio on her birthday.

The Hamas terrorists who supervised them told them about the IDF's war in Gaza, and they also knew about the building which collapsed in December, killing 21 IDF soldiers.

Although they returned in good physical condition, the terrorists would often treat them with disdain and hurtfully, calling them, "the soldiers." Other hostages who returned earlier confirmed that Liri Albag took care of them, spoke to the terrorists who supervised them, and described her as "the group leader."

It was also reported that the girls told their parents that, "There were periods when there was no food, and when the IDF attacked nearby locations it was scary. We supported each other and we helped each other make it through."

Regarding Hamas' "release ceremony," they said, "We showed them on the stage that it did not bother us. We are stronger than that."

During their time in captivity, as shown in Hamas' cynical video released after their return to Israel, the girls learned to speak Arabic. In the helicopter, when the air team asked them to sit, they even told the team to speak to them in Arabic, since they do not understand Hebrew.