Liri Albag (19), Naama Levy (20), Karina Ariev (20), and Daniella Gilboa (20) were released today after being held captive by Hamas for 477 days. As they were handed over to the Red Cross, they were seen walking on their own, smiling, and holding hands amid hundreds of uniformed Hamas terrorists.

Their picture was published worldwide, showing them standing tall on stage at Palestine Square in Gaza City. The identification tags around their necks contained details of their captivity, including the kidnapping and release dates, full name, and ID card number. The stage was decorated with slogans against Israel in English, Hebrew, and Arabic, including one declaring Israel a 'Nazi' power.

The families were filled with immense joy. Liri's mother declared “Finally, we get to see Liri, hug her, and know she is with us, safe, surrounded by family love. Liri displayed immense strength and survived, and we are so proud of her resilience under impossible conditions.”

“However, our hearts are with the families of Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger, the Bibas family, and all the other captives still waiting to come home. Our thoughts are with them during this joyous time, as we remain determined to fight until the last captive is home.''

Naama Levy’s family shared, “We are happy and excited to see Naama standing on her feet, back with us. Our hearts are with the Berger and Yehud families as they wait for their loved ones. We won't rest until the last captive returns.”

Karina Ariev's family expressed immense gratitude and joy: “After 477 long days of pain, worry, and endless anxiety, we finally get to hug our beloved Karina, hear her voice, and see her smile lighting us up again. Karina symbolizes courage, heart strength, and determination, and we are proud beyond words.”

The family further stated, “Nevertheless, our hearts are with the family of Agam Berger and other women still waiting for their miracle. We will not rest until everyone is back home. We will continue to act and support, with love and faith that we are all together. Karina, you are our light. We love you endlessly.”

Daniela Gilboa's family stated: “We are grateful for this moment. Our beloved Daniela survived 477 days in the hell of Gaza and now she is back in a family embrace. We prayed for this day. We continue to pray for the quick return of Agam and all captives. Thank you to the people of Israel for all the prayers and support, we couldn't have gotten through this without you.”