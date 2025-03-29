The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday night said that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday held a series of consultations pursuant to the proposal that was received from the mediators. A few hours ago, Israel conveyed to the mediators a counter-proposal in full coordination with the US."

The statement follows reports that Hamas has agree to the new proposal, which would see the release of five living hostages in exchange for an extended ceasefire of 50 days and the renewal of negotiations to end the war without removing Hamas leaders from Gaza.

Israel, however, is insisting that as per US envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal, Hamas release ten - just less than half - of the hostages still known to be alive.

Another 35 hostages believed to deceased are still being held in Gaza, and Hamas appears ready to release some of them.

In any case, no deal will take effect until after Eid al-Fitr, which falls on Sunday. However, great efforts are being made to reach agreements by the end of Passover. There are currently no agreements, but a senior source said "there is a good chance to reach something."

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed quoted Egyptian sources as saying that Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza over the course of the holiday, and that the terror group will release the "American soldier," Edan Alexander, alongside four "living and dead" hostages. According to those sources, "The ball is now in the hands of the Israeli and US governments."