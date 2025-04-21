Israel is weighing re-arresting terrorists released to Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem under previous prisoner swap deals, Channel 12 News reported.

The move has been proposed multiple times during Cabinet sessions, but was rejected by the defense echelon, which claimed that it would be a mistake.

However, in the past several days, ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet session, the question has resurfaced. Many ministers are pushing to set a deadline for Hamas to accept the Witkoff deal, which includes the release of 10 hostages in exchange for discussion on ending the war.

The Witkoff plan proposes that half of the hostages - alive and dead - will return to Israel on the first day of the agreement. At the end of the temporary ceasefire period, if an agreement for a permanent ceasefire is reached, the rest of the hostages, living and dead, will return to Israel. Israel accepted the proposal last month; Hamas rejected it.

According to the Channel 12 report, when a deadline is set, presuming that no deal is reached before then, Israel intends to move to a more intense stage in the fighting and change its goal. If until now the goal was to create an agreement to release the hostages, the goal from now on will be to fight Hamas in order to defeat the terror group, as it was before the ceasefire.