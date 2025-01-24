Hamas on Friday afternoon handed over to the mediators the list of hostages who will be released on Saturday afternoon.

The names will be published once the families give consent.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement, "The list of hostages to be released has been received through the mediators. Israel's response will be provided later."

Diplomatic officials in Israel stated that the list provided by Hamas does not meet the agreement that was signed between the sides.

As a result, Israel is currently holding consultations following the list of hostages that was transferred by Hamas.

