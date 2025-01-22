Israel demanded on Wednesday that Hamas release Arbel Yehud (28), who was abducted on October 7th, 2023, from Nir Oz, this coming Saturday.

On Friday, Israel is expected to officially receive the list of hostages scheduled to be released the next day. Hamas refuses to commit to her release or to provide Israel with information about her condition and claims that she is being held by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Earlier in the day, Mossad Director David Barnea and ISA Director Ronen Bar returned from meetings in Egypt during which they voiced concerns that Hamas would not hand over a list of living hostages as it had promised.

About a month ago, Arbel's father, Yehiel, revealed a recording of his daughter. In the five-minute recording, Arbel says: "My dear mother, I love you and miss you."

Arbel's brother, Dolev, was murdered on October 7th and his remains were found in Nir Oz eight months later. In June, Arbel turned 29, she was abducted together with her partner Ariel Cunio. Arbel is one of the 12 women who are assumed to be alive in Hamas captivity.