Two weeks after Israel's decisive victory in its military campaign against Iran, and amid growing talk of normalization agreements with neighboring Arab states—most notably Syria and Lebanon—there are signs that broader Muslim nations are reassessing their stance toward the Jewish state.

Indonesia, which two years ago barred Israeli athletes from participating in the Under-20 FIFA World Cup it was set to host, has now reversed course. The Southeast Asian nation, which does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, recently informed the Israeli Gymnastics Federation that it will welcome Israeli athletes to the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships set to take place in Jakarta in three months.

Indonesia had previously faced sanctions from FIFA for its refusal to host Israeli players, leading to the prestigious tournament being relocated to Argentina.

One of the potential Israeli competitors is Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat, who secured gold and silver medals in Tokyo and Paris, and won the floor exercise at the World Championships two years ago.

As diplomatic winds shift, observers now wonder: Will "Hatikvah" soon be heard on Indonesian soil?