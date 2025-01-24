A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News and published on Thursday evening indicates that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 24 seats and the National Unity party would win 18.

Yesh Atid would win 14 seats, the Democrats 13, Yisrael Beytenu 13, Shas 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra'am 6, Hadash-Ta'al 4, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

In terms of the blocs, the opposition weakens by one seat and would win 68 seats (including Hadash-Ta'al), while the coalition would win 52 seats.

In another scenario, if Knesset elections were held today and Naftali Bennett runs, the former Prime Minister's party would win 23 seats, and Likud would also win the same number.

The third-largest party would be the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, which would win 12 seats, followed by the National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, which weakens again and wins only 11 seats. Yesh Atid would win 10 seats, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism 7, and Otzma Yehudit 7. Ra'am would receive 6 seats, and Hadash-Ta'al 4. The Religious Zionist Party would not pass the electoral threshold.

On the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister between Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid, Netanyahu leads with 38% suitability compared to Lapid's 26%, while 32% of respondents answered that neither of the two is suitable for the position, and 4% answered "don't know."

On the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, Netanyahu leads with 35% suitability compared to Gantz's 27%, with 32% responding that neither of the two is suitable for the position, and 6% saying "don't know."

On the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister between Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett, Bennett leads with 39% suitability compared to Netanyahu's 34%. In this case, 21% responded that neither of the two is suitable for the position, and 6% answered "don't know."

Between Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu leads with 35% suitability compared to Eisenkot's 31%. In this scenario, 27% responded that neither of the two is suitable for the position, and 7% answered "don't know."