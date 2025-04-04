A new poll examined whether a party headed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a second party headed by former MK Yoaz Hendel would change the political map.

The poll showed that if Bennett and Hendel ran in addition to the existing political parties, Bennett's party would win 24 seats, and the Likud would win 21.

In such a situation, three parties would win nine seats each: Yisrael Beytenu, the Democrats, and Shas. These three would be closely folowed by four parties with eight seats each: National Unity, Yesh Atid, Hendel's party, and Otzma Yehudit.

United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al would win five seats, and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win four seats.

In this scenario, Religious Zionism would not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 45 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 66 seats. The remaining nine seats would go to the Arab parties which traditionally do not join any coalition.