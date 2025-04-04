The Knesset's right-wing parties would gain, while the center-left National Unity would drop to a low of 14, a new survey showed.

The Maariv poll showed that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 24 Knesset seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu with 16 Knesset seats. MK Benny Gantz's National Unity and and MK Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would tie for third place, with 14 seats each, while the Democrats would win 13 Knesset seats.

Among the smaller parties, Shas would win 10 seats, with Otzma Yehudit following closely behind at nine seats. United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win six seats.

Both Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each, and the Religious Zionism party would win four seats, making it the smallest party in the Knesset.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 53 Knesset seats, while the center-left would win 57 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining ten seats.

If former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ran for Knesset, Bennett's party would win 29 seats, followed by Likud with 21. The Democrats would win 10 seats, and three parties - Yesh Atid, Shas, and Yisrael Beytenu - would win nine seats each. National Unity and Otzma Yehudit would win eight seats each, and UTJ would take seven. Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would win five seats each, and Religious Zionism would not pass the electoral threshold.

In such a scenario, the anti-Netanyahu parties would win 65 seats, while the coalition parties would win 45 seats. The Arab parties would hold the remaining 10 seats.