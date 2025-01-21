Minister of Finance and Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi for many years of service in the IDF, and continued to criticize his performance in certain aspects of the war.

Following Halevi's resignation announcement Smotrich wrote: "I wish to congratulate Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and thank him for decades of dedicated and selfless service at the forefront of security for the State of Israel and for tremendous military achievements in the Swords of Iron War on all fronts."

However, Minister Smotrich added: "My criticism of his failure in the military campaign to eliminate Hamas's civilian and governmental capabilities, as well as his responsibility for the October 7th debacle, does not in any way diminish the immense gratitude we owe him for all his work, including his many contributions and achievements."

Regarding the future, Smotrich noted that the IDF is facing significant changes in its senior command, in preparation for the continuation of fighting. "The upcoming period will be marked by the replacement of the senior military command, as part of preparations for the renewal of the war, and this time, with God's help, we will continue until complete victory."

In conclusion, Smotrich expressed confidence in the Minister of Defense and his ability to lead the process: "I am confident that the Minister of Defense will conduct the task with the utmost responsibility, professionalism, and determination, and I will assist him as needed."

To be noted that last week, with the progress in signing the hostage deal with Hamas, Smotrich submitted a list of demands to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as a condition for his continued support for the government, should the deal be implemented.

The document addressed the need for structural changes in the security system, and Arutz Sheva-Israel National learned that Smotrich demanded the replacement of the Chief of Staff and military leaders, alongside a re-evaluation of operational plans for the continuation of the fighting.

Additionally, Smotrich demanded to increase military strength in the next phase of the fighting, utilizing additional means and significantly reducing the volume of humanitarian aid transferred to the Gaza Strip.

In order to ensure victory, Smotrich demanded to enable a permanent hold in strategic areas in the Gaza Strip and to promote measures to encourage emigration from the Gaza Strip.