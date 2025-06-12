On Thursday, the formal legitimization of the Mitzpe Kramim settlement was completed, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The process followed coordinated efforts by the Settlement Directorate under the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the legitimization, official jurisdiction was granted to the town, including the removal of a nearby military firing range to expand Mitzpe Kramim’s designated area.

Officials close to Minister Smotrich described the move as a key milestone in what they refer to as a broader “settlement revolution,” citing the government’s approval of 50 new towns across Judea and Samaria since its formation.

Commenting on the development, Minister Smotrich stated: “After many years in which the residents of Mitzpe Kramim held onto the land bravely, today we are taking a significant step by formalizing the town. The revolution continues at full strength. We are building the country and reinforcing our sovereignty everywhere."