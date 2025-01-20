Yesterday (Sunday), it was cleared for publication that in a special, covert operation by the IDF and ISA, along with troops from Shayetet 13 and the 188th Brigade under the command of the 162nd Division, the body of the abducted fallen soldier, Staff Sergeant, Oron Shaul, was recovered. Oron Shaul fell in battle in Shejaiya on July 20th, 2014, during Operation "Protective Edge," his body was thereafter abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit recovery of Staff Sergeant, Oron Shaul’s body, was made possible due to a decade-long ongoing intelligence effort, which intensified during the war. This effort was led by the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters, the Special Operations Unit of the Intelligence Directorate, and the ISA. Over the years, intelligence gathering and the persistent actions of security forces led by the Southern Command enabled the operation to be successfully carried out.

Staff Sergeant, Oron Shaul has now been laid to rest in Israel, marking another significant step in the effort to bring the hostages and missing persons home.

"The IDF and ISA extend their condolences to the family and will continue to support them," the military stated. "The IDF and ISA will continue to work tirelessly to bring all the hostages back home."