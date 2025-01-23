Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch on Thursday visited the family of Oron Shaul, whose body was recovered and returned this week after being held by Hamas for over ten years.

Oron's mother, Zehava, told Netanyahu about the moment on Sunday morning when she received the news that her son's body was recovered. Netanyahu recounted how he approved the operation and followed updates closely throughout the night until the operation concluded.

Oron's brothers, Aviram and Ofek, recounted the moving funeral and the many people who came to pay their respects.

The Prime Minister told the family: "There is great sadness, but also great closure. Now you live with the mourning, but not with the uncertainty. With the loss, but not with the uncertainty which is terrible torture."