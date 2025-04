A Palestinian Arab, on Wednesday, attempted to infiltrate the confines of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division Headquarters.

According to the report, he was caught by security forces a short time after he managed to jump the fence of the facility. He was caught by the headquarters security officer a short time after the infiltration.

The suspect was not armed. After his arrest, the suspect was taken for interrogation by the security forces, who will look into the circumstances of the incident.