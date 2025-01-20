Government official and Commander of the Golani Brigade visited the family of Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who fell in battle in Sajaiya on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, and whose body was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In a special covert operation, the IDF and Shin Bet forces, rescued Shaul's body on Sunday this week.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, who served as commander of the Golani Brigade during Operation Protective Edge, and Commander of the Golani Brigade, Col. Adi Ganon, expressed their condolences to the family and emphasized the IDF's commitment to work for the return of all the hostages.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian said: "This morning I had the privilege of visiting the Shaul family home and talking about my feelings and memories as Deputy Commander of the 13th Battalion in Operation Protective Edge. The Golani Brigade will continue to embrace the family. In an exciting operation of closure, forces from the 51st Battalion took part in the rescue operation together with other special forces. Dear Shaul family, your Oron, our Oron, has come home."

credit: דובר צה"ל

Colonel Erez Elkabetz, who served as commander of the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade during Operation Protective Edge, the battalion in which Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul served, said: "Oron Shaul, my brother in arms and in combat in Operation Protective Edge, is a heroic and courageous fighter who fought on the front lines and fell in defense of the State of Israel. A beloved friend who always helped everyone. An outstanding fighter.”

I had the privilege of being your commander in the 13th Battalion and fighting together with you. For more than ten years I have been at your family’s side in its great pain, and today the circle has closed. This is a day when the feelings of pain over your falling in battle are mixed with the feelings of returning home for burial in Israel, when we always remember the moral obligation to bring everyone back. Zehava, Aviram, Ofek, Herzl z"l, I will continue to follow in Oron's footsteps, and will always be by your side."

Letter from the Commander of the 13th Battalion, Lt. Col. Tal Turgeman to his soldiers on the recovery of Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul z"l’s body: