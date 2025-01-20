IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment in Syria on Sunday along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levi and additional commanders.

"Last night, after an operation over a few days, an intelligence operation, and several operational activities—we brought back Oron Shaul, may his memory be a blessing, after a little more than ten years. He will soon be laid to rest in Israel. Last night, we brought him back to Israeli territory," Halevi opened.

He added: "After more than ten years, we still need to make every effort and explore every lead to bring back Hadar Goldin, and then, along with him, all the hostages and all the fallen, this is our mission."

Regarding the IDF's operations in Syria, he stated: "You need to know that your strong presence here enables the allocation of IDF resources, efforts, and troops to other arenas as well, and everywhere that things are happening. We were here six weeks ago, where most of the effort was concentrated, which has moved. You have carried out your missions with great success, and now we will move forward in other arenas."