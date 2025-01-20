Emily Damari, released Sunday evening from Hamas captivity, on Monday morning posted on social media for the first time since her release.

"I'm loving, loving, loving. Thanks be to G-d. Thanks to my family, to Oreli, to the best friends I have in this world. I have returned to life, my loved ones," she wrote.

"I have managed to see just a tiny bit of everything, and you have shattered my heart from emotion. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am the happiest person in the world, just to be."

At the end of her post, Emily added a 🤟🏼emoji, hinting at her victory and release, despite the fact that she lost two of her fingers after Hamas terrorists shot at her on October 7.

Emily was released together with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, in exchange for 90 convicted terrorists. The next group of hostages is expected to be released on Saturday.