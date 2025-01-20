Following the release of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher on Sunday afternoon, 94 hostages remain in Gaza.

The majority of these hostages were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre, but two mentally ill men, Hisham al-Sayeed and Avera Mengistu, have been held in Gaza for over a decade, as has the body of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed and his body kidnapped during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Over the next 41 days, 30 more "humanitarian" hostages are expected to be released: women, children, and men who are elderly, injured, or ill.

On Saturday, a second group, this time comprising four living hostages, is expected to be released. At least some of them are expected to be female IDF soldiers. According to the agreement, Hamas will provide a list of the hostages to be freed one day prior to their release.

Three hostages will be released in each of the next groups, and on the 42nd day of the agreement, 14 hostages will be released.

On the 16th day of the agreement, talks will begin for the second and third stages of the deal, with the goal of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, freeing hundreds more convicted terrorists, and allowing the release of the remaining 64 - two-thirds - of the hostages.