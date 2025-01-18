This evening, I received a chain of phone calls from parents whose children were murdered in an especially brutal manner. They received a notice that their child's murderer is going to be released tomorrow from prison. Phone calls from spouses, siblings, and other relatives, each more painful than the previous.

These relatives know these brutal murderers well; they saw them in court more than once declaring to the judge that they do not regret the murder. These terrorists laugh in everyone's faces and say that it does not matter what is decided in court - Hamas will ensure that they will be set free, and that on the outside, hundreds of thousands of shekels are waiting for them promised to them by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, every month to their bank accounts.

These relatives recall that most of the terrorists in question murdered in the past; they were imprisoned by Israel in the past; they were released in the reckless Shalit deal, returned to murder the victims' family members, and now are being released a second time, with laughter on their faces and with victory in their hands and in their movements.

They have no doubt that these murderers will continue to murder Jews. These terrorists were taught that murdering Jews is the way to paradise, they will be greeted as heroes and martyrs. Every Palestinian youth will hear from these terrorists time after time that the most worthwhile thing in life is to murder Jews.

Responding to my question, these relatives say that this is not "allowing the devil to speak." Whoever votes in favor of this deal brings the devil himself into the streets of Israel. Whoever votes in favor of this deal releases thousands of murderers into the streets of the State of Israel - murderers who tell us that it is not the seventh of October that awaits us, but the 700th of October.