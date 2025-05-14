The release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity in Gaza was carried out as part of broader understandings reached during recent meetings held in Doha, Qatar, the pro-Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

According to sources within Hamas and Egypt familiar with the negotiations, the understandings include the initiation of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with the United States serving as the primary mediator.

The sources indicated that the talks will not be conducted under fire, and as part of the agreements, a ceasefire or pause is expected to take effect, lasting between three weeks and forty days. During this period, six hostages are expected to be released — two alive and four whose bodies will be returned to Israel — all holding American citizenship.

In addition, humanitarian corridors are expected to open to allow the delivery of aid to Gaza. According to the report, terror organizations will be required to prove that the food and medical supplies entering through these corridors are indeed being delivered to the Israeli hostages.

The report further states that Hamas will provide clear and updated statements regarding the medical condition of the living hostages in its custody.

Meanwhile, US State Department regional spokesman Michael Mitchell addressed American involvement in the process. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mitchell said there is value in maintaining direct contact between the United States and Hamas, as it helps prevent misunderstandings and aids in assessing whether Hamas is serious about certain issues.

Mitchell added, “There is a strong possibility that the United States will continue along this path in order to achieve our goals — which are the release of all the hostages.”